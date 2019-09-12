Hometown Hero - Jesse Curry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Helping other veterans is the daily goal of a Lake Charles man who served during the Vietnam War. Jesse Curry was a member of the Signal Corps in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. At the Pleiku Air Base, he was a Crypto teletype operator. Years later, Curry sought help for post traumatic stress disorder, after all the things he saw in the war torn country.
"I don't think that you ever get over the trauma that you go through by seeing your friends die," said Curry. "But it helps. I'm in a group of Vietnam vets who meet every other week, every Thursday we get there and talk. We talk about different situations. That's good, that's helpful."
As a member of the VFW, Jesse now enjoys visiting with other military veterans.
“I don’t care if you’re in the Navy, the Army, whatever branch of service you’re in, there’s a bond with military people.”
Curry visits VFW members and widows, making sure they are okay and getting the benefits they need.
“It’s so rewarding to get out there because you don’t realize how much they appreciate someone checking on their loved one, their husbands, even if they’re gone. People are still glad that I came by to check on them.”
Curry is a member of VFW Post 2130 in Lake Charles and takes part in service projects thorughout the year.
