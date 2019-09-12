First Alert Forecast: Typical summer day and we’re tracking the tropics

The real determining factor with the forecast is going to be where does this system track. We have two models that we use that track long term forecast. They are the Euro and the GFS. One has this system staying east of Florida and one puts in moving into New Orleans. One track we would see rain this weekend and the other we would not. The majority of the spaghetti plots keep this system to the east of us, but if it moves inland as close as SELA we would still see impacts in the way of increased rain chances late this weekend through the early part of next week. We’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast as confidence is low and uncertainty is high. Be sure to keep you weather app handy as we head into the weekend and watch for possible development.