Daughtry concert at Golden Nugget rescheduled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Golden Nugget has announced that the Sept. 13, 2019 Daughtry concert has been rescheduled due to illness.
The concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The Golden Nugget says that tickets already purchased by guests will remain valid for the new show date.
Any guests who would like to receive a refund for tickets purchased via phone or online can call AXS customer service at 1-888-929-7849. And for all guests who purchased tickets at the box office they can receive a refund there during regular business hours.
