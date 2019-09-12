CAUGHT: La. man accused of taking two school buses on joyrides

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man accused of stealing two school buses and taking them on a joyride has turned himself in.
Sheriff Jason Ard identified the man as Zachary Anderson, 30, of Denham Springs.
Two buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs when around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Anderson allegedly took one of the buses and drove around in it. Surveillance equipment in the bus captured the person on video, the sheriff says.
The bus was then taken back to its original location, and the suspected thief then took the second bus for a ride, the sheriff says. The bus was found Wednesday morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates.
The sheriff’s office says it’s working closely with the school system on the case. The investigation is ongoing.
