Bullied Tennessee fan with homemade ‘UT’ shirt offered 4-year scholarship

"Last week was “collegiate” day at my son’s elementary school and he wanted nothing more than to wear a UT vols shirt. As some of you may know finding a UT Vol shirt on short notice in FL isn’t the easiest of tasks so the night before he came to me with his shirt design and his orange t-shirt so we found some pins and put together his Vol shirt. When he came home from school the next day his design was missing from his shirt. He then explained the story you have by now all heard. I was on upset mommy, but he even defended one of the girls that made fun of him (they have history). Then yesterday I received a call from his teacher Ms. Snyder telling me she had posted on her Facebook page a request for some UT items for him along with the story, and that it had taken off!