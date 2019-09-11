Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

The Blazers have lived up to the hype through one week of the season. LCCP controlled the game and never trailed vs. Sulphur en route to the 21-18 win. The Blazers were a force on the ground with Orenthal Lewis and Trevonte' Citizen combining for 138 yards. LCCP relied on the screen game to get a pair of touchdowns to get both Solomon Lewis and Jaylen Joseph into the endzone. The most impressive unit was the defense as the Blazers held the Tors to just 193 total yards. LCCP has another marquee matchup this week with Leesville.