Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
One week through the prep season and most of the teams with high preseason expectations have stood out.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week one of the regular season.
*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Sam Houston Broncos (1-0), St. Louis Saints (1-0), Jennings Bulldogs (0-1)
Best team performance from Week 1: LCCP Trailblazers
Their are a few teams deserving of the honor this week (St. Louis, Welsh, Pickering), but LCCP tops the cake since it came vs. a 5A team. The win was the school’s first-ever and the game was controlled by LCCP throughout. The Blazers were the better team and deserved the win.
