Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2
By Brady Renard | September 11, 2019 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 2:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

One week through the prep season and most of the teams with high preseason expectations have stood out.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week one of the regular season.

*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 1

The Blazers have lived up to the hype through one week of the season. LCCP controlled the game and never trailed vs. Sulphur en route to the 21-18 win. The Blazers were a force on the ground with Orenthal Lewis and Trevonte' Citizen combining for 138 yards. LCCP relied on the screen game to get a pair of touchdowns to get both Solomon Lewis and Jaylen Joseph into the endzone. The most impressive unit was the defense as the Blazers held the Tors to just 193 total yards. LCCP has another marquee matchup this week with Leesville.


2. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 2

It was a slow first quarter for Iota, but eventually, the Bulldogs got on the board and proved why the team came into the season with lofty expectations. Iota put up 30 points in the second and third quarter to roll past Iowa, 37-12. Running back Luke Doucet was a threat to break off a big run each time he touched the ball and the senior finished with 221 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyrone Charlot was also dangerous finishing just a yard short of a two-touchdown game. A date with Welsh awaits this week.


3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 3

The Wampus Cats proved why it's offense was hyped coming into the season. Leesville posted 431 yards of offense and 48 points in its season-opening win over Jennings. While the offensive line is inexperienced, the Cats played like a veteran group rallying back from a double-digit deficit. Jacob Mount was solid with three touchdowns and Caleb Gallashaw was untouchable with 184 total yards and four scores. The Wampus Cats have a chance to unseat LCCP at No. 1 this week.


4. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 5

This might be one of the better Kinder offenses in some time. The team's versatility is the strength of the Jacket offense. While the box score may only show eight passes for Kinder, when the Jackets were forced to throw, they could. Kinder grounded out East Beauregard to the tune of over 250 rushing yards in the 48-22 win. This team may rise in the rankings depending on how dominant they can be moving forward.


5. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 6

The Bucs got off to a quick start in week one jumping out on LaGrange with a 27-0 halftime lead. Gators chipped away at the lead, but the Bucs answered in a big way to post the 44-13 win. Running back Tylan Ceasar was a touchdown machine in the game as he racked up four touchdowns on just six touches. Barbe QB Davis Meche looked the part with 273 yards passing while Chandler Ware proved to be his No. 1 target following a six catch, 137-yard day.


6. WELSH GREYHOUNDS
2019 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 7

The Hounds didn't exactly open the Cody Gueringer era on the right foot early getting out to a 16-7 third-quarter deficit. However, the Welsh offense clicked in the fourth quarter as quarterback Landon Broussard threw a pair of touchdowns to lead Welsh to victory. His final score came when he connected with senior wide receiver Gavan Guillory on an 80-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 left in the game. Welsh can make a statement this week vs. former district rival Iota.


7. OBERLIN TIGERS
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 4

The Tigers slide in the rankings, but not because they aren't talented. The team's inexperience on the offensive line is what's holding me back from keeping the team higher. Week 1 saw the Tigers run past a 3A team in Pine Prairie. Running backs Trevor Rider, Collin Chatman Malachi Simien each totaled over 65 yards and the team averaged 15.2 yards a carry in the 34-0 win.

Next three up: Sam Houston Broncos (1-0), St. Louis Saints (1-0), Jennings Bulldogs (0-1)

Best team performance from Week 1: LCCP Trailblazers

Their are a few teams deserving of the honor this week (St. Louis, Welsh, Pickering), but LCCP tops the cake since it came vs. a 5A team. The win was the school’s first-ever and the game was controlled by LCCP throughout. The Blazers were the better team and deserved the win.

