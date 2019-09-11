SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 10, 2019.
Sergio Hinojosa Torres, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Charles Ryan Carroll, 40, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Barbara Sue Jackson, 37, Lake Charles: Battery; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); ARDC detainer.
Dexter Gene Parker Jr., 30, Westlake: Reflectors on bycycles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.
Byron Lee Bernard, 54, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Brandon Leshawn Murphy, 26, Tampa, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen Wayne Woodard, 39, Lake Charles: Forgery (2 charges); bank fraud (2 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.
Terrance Dewayne Moses, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Kenneth Paul Petty, 32, Brookeland, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.
Johnny Lee Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; theft under $1,000; kidnapping; first offense battery of a dating partner; obstruction of justice.
Cynthia Rochelle Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: Forgery (2 charges); contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Pete Valencia Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Martez Devante Martin, 20, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Veronica Marie Solis, 37, Corpus Christi, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contempt of court (2 charges); theft of goods under $500.
Diego Guarchaj-Ecoquej, 40, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Roberto Geronimo-Canil, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Manuel Alfredo Cajtunaj-Guarchaj, 25, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jacob Ramierez, 27, Sulphur: Kidnapping; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.
