SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | September 11, 2019 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:58 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 10, 2019.

Sergio Hinojosa Torres, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Charles Ryan Carroll, 40, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Barbara Sue Jackson, 37, Lake Charles: Battery; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); ARDC detainer.

Dexter Gene Parker Jr., 30, Westlake: Reflectors on bycycles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Byron Lee Bernard, 54, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Brandon Leshawn Murphy, 26, Tampa, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen Wayne Woodard, 39, Lake Charles: Forgery (2 charges); bank fraud (2 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.

Terrance Dewayne Moses, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Kenneth Paul Petty, 32, Brookeland, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Johnny Lee Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; theft under $1,000; kidnapping; first offense battery of a dating partner; obstruction of justice.

Cynthia Rochelle Griffin, 25, Lake Charles: Forgery (2 charges); contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Pete Valencia Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Martez Devante Martin, 20, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Veronica Marie Solis, 37, Corpus Christi, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contempt of court (2 charges); theft of goods under $500.

Diego Guarchaj-Ecoquej, 40, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Roberto Geronimo-Canil, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Manuel Alfredo Cajtunaj-Guarchaj, 25, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jacob Ramierez, 27, Sulphur: Kidnapping; false imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.