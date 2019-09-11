Registrar of Voters gives important notices ahead of voting season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 is the last day you can register to vote in person or by mail. Online registration last’s until September 21st. Registration hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can find voting information like ballots, dates, and times here.
Kim Fontenot with the Registrar of Voters gave 7News important notes ahead of the voting season.
“If you’re 17 now and you’re going to be turning 18 before the 12th you’re still eligible to vote so go ahead and register,” Fontenot said.
Election Day is October 12th, and for Calcasieu Parish residents, precinct 310 will be moved to Carnegie Library on election day only. Fontenot says this doesn't affect early voting on September 28th through October 5th.
Fontenot says this year’s election also comes with new voting machines.
“I believe everybody’s going to love them,” Fontenot said. “These are a little bit different but they are easier to use. The other parishes that used them really enjoyed them. Anybody can come out and try it.”
You’re able to stop by the Registrar of Voters anytime to try out the new machines.
Fontenot says her best advice for residents is to look at your sample ballot and educate yourself on what you’ll be voting on.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.