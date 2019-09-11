NEVER FORGET: Southwest Louisiana natives who died in Sept. 11 attacks remembered

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Southwest Louisiana natives who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States were remembered Wednesday.
A wreath remembering Leo Russell Keene III was placed at the 9/11 Memorial at the Civic Center.
Keene, 33, was a native of Sulphur who was working as an equities analyst at the World Trade Center. Keene left behind a wife, Kristen Marie, and an infant daughter, Mazalee.
At a service for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Yokum this morning, balloons were released, commemorating the times of the attacks.
Yokum, 27, was working at the Pentagon as an intelligence officer. Yokum grew up in Lake Charles and graduated from LaGrange High School.
