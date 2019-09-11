Man found guilty in armed robbery of Cash Magic Casino in 2016

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Quinton Dale Adams, 39, has been found guilty of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of accessory after the fact of an armed robbery.
The guilty verdict was delivered by a Calcasieu Parish jury in the Fourteenth Judicial District Court on Friday, September 6, 2019 with Judge Robert L. Wyatt presiding.
Sentencing for Adams is set for November 22, 2019 with prosecutors seeking enhanced penalties under the habitual offender law.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson and Assistant District Attorney Taylor Alexander for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Adams was accused of robbing the Cash Magic Casino in Lake Charles with two other men on March 3, 2016. He held the security guard at gunpoint while disarming him as he and the men robbed the casino clerk and the patrons before escaping in Adams’ Jeep.
DNA evidence and video surveillance where what linked Adams and the men to the crime.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Melendy and Lt. Beth McGee with the were the investigators for this case.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.