Jennie Finch partnering with MLB to host “Play Ball” event in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Retired softball pitcher Jennie Finch is bringing an event to the area for the very first time on Saturday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is partnering with Major League Baseball for its’ “Play Ball” initiative.
“It’s so much fun to put on an event in your own community with the people that you do life with," said Finch. "I want to have an impact, especially on the youth right here in our own backyard. I’ve traveled all over the country to do Play Ball events for Major League Baseball and finally we get to have one right here in Vinton, Louisiana and it is the first to be in Southwest Louisiana.”
The “Play Ball” event will he held at Vinton High School and is open to kids ages four to thirteen. Registration starts at 10:30 A.M. and things will get kicked off thirty minutes after.
"We want to see kids outside and families out there together with them celebrating and having fun. Hopefully these kids will enjoy it and go home and play wiffle ball in their backyard after the event on Saturday.”
