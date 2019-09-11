I’m going to start driving for a ride-share company. Do I need form and LLC to protect my personal assets in case I get in a wreck and get sued?

ANSWER: Forming an LLC (Limited liability company) will not shield the driver from personal liability. LLC’s are separate juridical persons or entities. They have their own tax Id no. and their own assets. So, when an LLC causes harm to someone, only the assets of the LLC are exposed to being seized to pay for the damages WITH ONE EXCEPTION, and that is that the person who actually causes the harm, the tortfeasor, the wrong doer, can always be sued personally. So, if the driver of a ride share company is at fault in causing a wreck, the victims can sue the ride share company, and the driver. Generally, the ride- share company will have ample insurance to cover wrecks. Before going to work for the ride-share company, the potential driver should get a clear undersigning of insurance, liability, and whether there is a contractual obligation for the driver to reimburse the ride-share company for any damages he or she causes.