First Alert Forecast: Tracking 95 L into the weekend

Sunday’s forecast requires a little talk about the tropics before I dive into the forecast for the day. 95 L is located north of Hispaniola and continues to track west/northwest at this time. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days! There are several factors working against development, but conditions are forecast to improve into the weekend as this storm moves into the eastern Gulf. Regardless of development, the NHC is reporting that there have been wind gusts in some of the outer bands producing tropical storm force wind gusts and heavy rain. There have been indications from the two most reliable models that this system will move inland to our east, but we could still get some of that heavy rain and possibly gusty winds Sunday. I have kept rain chances at 40% due to the uncertainty of where this area of disturbed weather will move over the next several days. We’ll continue to monitor into the weekend.