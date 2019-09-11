FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited rain the next few days, watching the Gulf for tropical development this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Wednesday turned out to be a drier day than expected as winds were easterly instead of southerly across much of Southwest Louisiana. Easterly winds usher in slightly drier air and that was the case today, and that is why rain was more limited than expected. Get used to the dry weather because rain will be very limited for the next few days.
Any rain that forms Wednesday afternoon will quickly come to an end by sunset with partly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with heat indices near 100 through about 7 p.m. then fall into the 70s by Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will warm and humid with little chance of rain. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s but with the humidity it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees! Rain is not likely with only a 10% chance of a few very isolated showers or storms in the heart of the afternoon.
The weekend forecast is a bit more uncertain and may change the closer to the weekend we get. The reason for the uncertainty is an approaching tropical disturbance, this system is currently located over the southeastern Bahamas and will move westward across Florida by Friday then into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Where this system goes and how strong it may become is very uncertain. For now, it looks more likely that tropical development will be very slow, but a tropical depression or storm could form and move toward the central Gulf coast by early next week.
I would not cancel outdoor plans for the weekend just yet but continue to monitor our forecast for updates. If this system develops and moves closer to our area we could see significantly more rain than the current forecast calls for. Once the forecast becomes more certain we will let you know, and it is worth noting that it is equally possible that nothing ever develops from this system. Even if nothing develops tropically there will likely be widespread rainfall near where it moves. So as always, we will continue to track this and will keep you updated. This is a good time to remind you to be mindful of “so-called forecasters” posting information on social media, unless that person is an actual meteorologist then you should ignore those misleading posts.
It is also worth noting that if this system remains far enough east of our area we may see little to no rain. Remember the western side of tropical systems are drier than the eastern side.
Elsewhere in the tropics we are also watching a couple of systems out in the Atlantic that may develop over the next 5 days, but so far none have shown signs of organizing. If these systems develop, they could ultimately pose a threat to land areas next week, but a lot can and will change between now and then…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
