FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited rain the next few days, watching the Gulf for tropical development this weekend

I would not cancel outdoor plans for the weekend just yet but continue to monitor our forecast for updates. If this system develops and moves closer to our area we could see significantly more rain than the current forecast calls for. Once the forecast becomes more certain we will let you know, and it is worth noting that it is equally possible that nothing ever develops from this system. Even if nothing develops tropically there will likely be widespread rainfall near where it moves. So as always, we will continue to track this and will keep you updated. This is a good time to remind you to be mindful of “so-called forecasters” posting information on social media, unless that person is an actual meteorologist then you should ignore those misleading posts.