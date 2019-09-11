Calcasieu Animal Services provides updates on 2016 major upgrades

“When you walk in the building it’s going to be kind of an open concept with kind of an animal mall with glass and seeing the animals,” Areno said. “Instead of a seating area, you will be able to peruse the halls and look at the animals. We’ll have adoption wings where you can go down and actually, with the help of an assistant, be able to interact with the dogs. I think it is going to drive a lot of traffic for field trips and hopefully a destination for people looking to add an animal to their life. One of the other things we are going to do that is going to be new is we are going to separate the enforcement side of our business and the adoption side of our business. Right now everything is in one building and so you can have a person who is here on animal cruelty charged sitting next to someone looking to adopt a puppy. So what we will be doing is separating those, keeping enforcement on one side and adoption on the other. I think that will be great for our business and on a lot of fronts.”