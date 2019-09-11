Beauregard officials: Possible threat at Merryville High investigated, matter ‘no longer a threat’

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials have confirmed that the possibility of a threat at Merryville High School has been investigated.
“A possibility of a threat was investigated and that matter is no longer a threat,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Jared Morton said in a statement.
Beauregard Parish School Board Superintendent Timothy Cooley also released a statement: "A situation involving a possible threat occurred at Merryville High School on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The administration and faculty alerted the appropriate authorities and law enforcement. With the assistance of law enforcement, an investigation was started and is ongoing. We appreciate the assistance of all involved and will continue to provide a safe environment for our students.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.