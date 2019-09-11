Alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe found sane during murder of BREC commissioner; trial date set for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a former BREC commissioner celebrated in court Wednesday. After months of hearings and delays, a trial date for Carroll Breeden’s accused killer has been set.
Ryan Sharpe, accused of killing Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish and three other men in East Feliciana Parish, was found to be sane at the time of the killings by court-appointed doctors.
Sharpe will face an East Baton Rouge Parish jury for the murder of the former BREC commissioner on March 2, 2020.
Earlier this year, Sharpe was found competent to stand trial.
Breeden was killed while working in his yard in 2017. His family has not missed a court date yet and say they’re glad the case is finally moving forward.
Sharpe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
