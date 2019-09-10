Two arrested for burglarizing home of recently deceased neighbor

Blake Everette Dartez, 25, and Benjamin Wayne Landry, 38, both of Jennings, are accused of burglarizing the home of Dartez's recently deceased neighbor. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish jail)
September 10, 2019 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:14 PM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for burglarizing the home of one of the men’s recently deceased neighbor.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said in a news release that the son of the deceased reported the burglary around 9:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A shotgun, a crossbow, a Honda 250 Motorcycle and cash were missing from the residence.

In addition, a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from Calcasieu Parish was left at the residence.

Two suspects were picked up by deputies a short time later, Ivey said, including Blake Everette Dartez, 25, of Jennings, who was a neighbor of the deceased. Benjamin Wayne Landry, 38, was the other man arrested.

They were booked into the parish jail for aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of motor vehicle and theft. Both are being held without bond.

Blake Dartez (Source: Jeff Davis Parish jail)
Benjamin Landry (Source: Jeff Davis Parish jail)

