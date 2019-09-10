Two arrested for burglarizing home of recently deceased neighbor

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for burglarizing the home of one of the men’s recently deceased neighbor.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said in a news release that the son of the deceased reported the burglary around 9:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A shotgun, a crossbow, a Honda 250 Motorcycle and cash were missing from the residence.
In addition, a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from Calcasieu Parish was left at the residence.
Two suspects were picked up by deputies a short time later, Ivey said, including Blake Everette Dartez, 25, of Jennings, who was a neighbor of the deceased. Benjamin Wayne Landry, 38, was the other man arrested.
They were booked into the parish jail for aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of motor vehicle and theft. Both are being held without bond.
