Turtle video from Sulphur goes viral

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - It ended up on the T.V. show “Right This Minute” and took the internet by storm -- a viral video of one Sulphur woman and her special bond with a turtle.
Donna Thibodeaux has been feeding her turtles for about a year.
“They hear the jingle of Hanna’s collar and they all just come swimming towards the bank," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux makes a habit of sitting by her pond with her dog Hannah every evening.
Donna has Lupus that comes with photosensitivity, preventing her from coming out in sunlight.
“It drains my energy and it makes my joints swell," Thibodeaux said. “I break out in a rash and it wreaks havoc on my body for a while. I get to come out in the evenings and feed the turtles. It’s my fresh air and it gets me outside and gets me moving a little.”
It was about a month ago when one turtle broke the mold.
“She came up on the bank and she started coming on the bank to meet us every evening,” Thibodeaux said.
Her name is Bertha Mae, and she’s the one turtle that isn’t so shy.
“She just swims up, and she climbs up on the bank and crawls right up to me. She was letting me pet her," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux says she never fails to come greet her.
Donna says it’s a small gesture that goes a long way.
“It makes me happy that they trust me and it makes me feel good that they trust me," Thibodeaux said. "I think they just recognize kindness. Kindness is a universal language.”
