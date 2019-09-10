SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 9, 2019.
Corey Rayne Jardneaux, 27, Sulphur: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Reginald Lavine Braxton, 24, Iowa: Probation violation.
Audencio Roldan-Lucas, 27, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Nehemias Martin-Copon, 30, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Robert Lee Higgins, 28, Sulphur: Burglary.
Jason Scott Simcox, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Kevin Dwayne Locklear, 48, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; hit and run driving; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to report an accident; evidence of motor vehicle liability securing in vehicle; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Durel C Richard, 34, Lafayette: Contempt of court.
Alan Michael Johnson, 27, Baton Rouge: Revocation of parole; probation violation.
Theresa Luna Mendez, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage worth under $1,000; burglary.
Kevin Jared Hand, 37, Iowa: Child endangerment.
Blake Allen Dominque, 23, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Devin Lamond Levier, 17, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting.
Chad Demond Levier, 20, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; attempted second degree murder; attempted possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Quinten James Roller, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000.
Patrick Shane Meyers, 34, Baton Rouge: Parole violation.
Earl Sheron Edwards, 26, Houston, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Grace Basele, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Devin Quinn Joseph, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kelvin Simon, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Norlan Anthony Slaughter, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; trespassing.
Brent Peter Monette, 46, DeRidder: Third offense DWI; vehicle entering highway from a private, road, driveway, alley, or building; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Melissa Ann Clark, 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rufus Paul Duhon IV, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons, during a crime.
Delon Lee Declouette, 20, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
David Allen Mitchell, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Aaron Cullen Praylor, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force (3 charges); battery of a police officer (3 charges); battery; resisting an officer.
