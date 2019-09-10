Sulphur City Council repeals ordinance prohibiting sale of alcohol in motor vehicles

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur City Council took final action on repealing an ordinance prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages to people in motor vehicles.
At Monday night’s Sulphur City Council meeting, the council heard public comments and took final action on repealing Ordinance Number 280: a prohibition on selling alcoholic beverages to people in motor vehicles within city limits.
Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said the city received no push back from residents about wanting to repeal the ordinance.
Only one person commented at the meeting; he was in favor of repealing the prohibition.
“I am very very much in favor of this," Donnie Fuslier, a Sulphur resident, said. "I viewed this as a very archaic ordinance that has, you know really permitted, that really has prevented revenue for the city. So I am glad to see this is being repealed.”
“It is a 1983 ordinance," Danahay said. "With the advent of technology that takes place today with online ordering of alcoholic beverages and having them placed into a vehicle, it became apparent that we had to revisit that ordinance so that’s what we did tonight.”
In the end, the City Council voted to repeal the ordinance, therefore allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages to those in motor vehicles. District 4 councilmember Joy Abshire was absent from the meeting.
The City Council also introduced an ordinance to sell the Sulphur City Court to Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest. Mayor Mike Danahay says if the sale goes forward, that money would go towards purchasing the old Kroger building from The Gathering Church on the corner of Hwy. 90 and Beglis. Final action and public hearing on the sale of the City Court building is set for next month’s City Council meeting.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.