Saints win first season opener in 6 years

Lutz hits 58-yard FG to beat the Texans, 30-28

Wil Lutz celebrates after his game-winning kick in the Saints season opener at the Superdome. (Photo by Mark Lagrange) (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | September 9, 2019 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wil Lutz hit a 58-yard field goal to beat the Texans on the last play of the game, 30-28. It was the longest kick of his NFL career.

Wil Lutz 58-yard winning FG

It appeared the Saints were in trouble when Deshaun Watson connected with former Saint Kenny Stills with under a minute left in the contest for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Texans a 28-27 lead.

The Saints trailed 14-3 at the half, never finding the end zone. But in the second half, the touchdowns started coming.

The Saints scoring party started with Latavius Murray in the third quarter. His first TD in the Black and Gold covered 30 yards.

Murray 30-yard TD run

Drew Brees would keep the scoring going with a TD pass to Taysom Hill covering nine yards. That cut the Saints deficit to 21-17.

Hill 9-yard TD reception

The scoring would continue in the fourth for New Orleans, Brees hooked up with Alvin Kamara for a 14-yard score.

In the first half it was all Houston. The Texans would capitalize on a Brees interception, via a Deshaun Watson 21-yard touchdown run. The drive covered 94 yards, giving Houston a 7-0 advantage.

Watson 21-yard touchdown run

Later in the second quarter, the Texans found the end zone again courtesy of a Watson to DeAndre Hopkins 2-yard touchdown connection. That upped the Texans lead to 14-3.

Watson would find Hopkins again in the third quarter, this time from 16 yards out.

Watson to Hopkins, 2-yard TD

Hopkins 2nd TD of the night

