Ricky Langley appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to have conviction thrown out

Ricky Langley appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to have conviction thrown out
By Theresa Schmidt | September 10, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:26 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Convicted child murderer, Ricky Langley is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to get his conviction thrown out.

Langley is the pedophile who murdered 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory in 1992.

In June, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court refused to uphold the decision of a three-judge panel that could have led to Langley’s release.

The issue was whether the jury’s decision not to convict Langley of first-degree murder amounted to an acquittal of second-degree murder as well.

At this point, Langley is serving life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.