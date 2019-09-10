Ricky Langley appeals to U.S. Supreme Court to have conviction thrown out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Convicted child murderer, Ricky Langley is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to get his conviction thrown out.
Langley is the pedophile who murdered 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory in 1992.
In June, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court refused to uphold the decision of a three-judge panel that could have led to Langley’s release.
The issue was whether the jury’s decision not to convict Langley of first-degree murder amounted to an acquittal of second-degree murder as well.
At this point, Langley is serving life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole.
