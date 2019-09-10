LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Fall Career and Internship Fair will be back this month on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
The career fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Recreation Complex on campus.
All McNeese students and alumni can participate.
Over 70 employers will be at the fair including PPG, Amerisafe, Indorama, Northwestern, SASOL, Sycon, TownSquare, and CSE Federal Credit Union.
Participating students or alumni should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to give to recruiters. Students can also make an appointment to have their resumes reviewed beforehand at the Career and Student Development Center in Kaufman 117.
For more information you can call 337-475-5612 or email cdo@mcneese.edu.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.