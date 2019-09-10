McNeese favored by one over Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys come off their worst loss since 2010, but still, are the favorite to win this week’s game over Alcorn State. The Pokes are a 1.5-point favorite to the Braves according to 5Dimes Sportsbook. The line is down from Monday when it opened at 2.5 points in favor of McNeese.
Last Saturday’s 56-14 loss to Oklahoma State was mostly expected as McNeese was outmatched from the first whistle. Despite the blowout, the Cowboys showed a handful of positives like two second-half touchdowns and a pair of fumble recoveries (one of which went for a touchdown). Quarterback Cody Orgeron continues to improve as he had over 100 rushing yards while throwing for 151 more yards.
Alcorn State comes into Lake Charles with a 1-1 record after falling to Southern Miss in week one. The Braves got in the win column last week with a 45-7 win over Mississippi College. Quarterback Noah Johnson threw for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns, while the team put up 324 rushing yards. Niko Duffey led the way offensively with 176 total yards along with three scores.
This will be the fourth meeting between the schools with the last coming in 2017. McNeese has won all three previous matchups.
