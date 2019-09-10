Louisiana Gray Television stations announce statewide debate in governor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The six television stations in Louisiana, owned by Gray Television, will produce and air the final debate in the race for Louisiana Governor. “Election 2019: The Final Debate” will air live statewide from the KSLA News 12 Studios on Oct. 9, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on KSLA-Shreveport, WVUE-News Orleans, WAFB-Baton Rouge, KNOE-Monroe, KPLC-Lake Charles and KALB-Alexandria.