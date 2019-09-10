First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers and storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with warm and humid conditions. Overnight temperatures took a while to cool off as we saw cloud cover lingering. We’re in a brief break from the cloud cover at the moment, but there are more clouds off shore slowly moving in. We’re warm this morning thanks to dewpoints remaining warm overnight. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and a few coastal showers are possible. That rain chance slowly increases during the afternoon as we do see a chance for an isolated shower or storm. These will be hit or miss during the afternoon. That means those of us not seeing the rain will get the heat. Air temperatures top out in the low 90s, but we’ll feel like the triple digits for the majority of the day. We’ve got dewpoints warming into the mid 70s during the afternoon yielding a heat index of 100-105! Be sure to use caution in the heat as it’s going to be another hot day out there.
Wednesday is our better chance for rain, but that chance still remains scattered. We’ll see a better scattering of showers and storms during the afternoon! We’re still starting our day the same way we always start with warm and humid conditions. It’ll warm up into the low 90s, but still feel like the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated once again as only some of us will be seeing that rain to get a brief cool down.
Thursday through Saturday we see lowering rain chances at 20% or less during each day. This means air temperatures warm up a bit more with highs reaching the mid to low 90s. We’ll get lots of sun and it’ll feel like, you guessed it, the triple digits through much of the day. Enjoy the first half of your weekend as rain chances increase into the second half and the start of next week.
Sunday we see a good chance for a scattered shower or storm as gulf moisture surges into the area. This will help keep temperatures a little cooler during the day, but at least we’ll get a better chance to help clear up some of the brown grass we’re starting to see due to a lack of rainfall over the past two weeks. The greater rain chances continues for Monday before moving out of our area into Tuesday.
Out in the tropics we have officially reach the peak of hurricane season today! We are watching several areas out there for potential development and Tropical Storm Gabrielle. Tropical storm Gabrielle remains a fish storm not expected to impact land! We do have three areas all with a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. That gulf moisture moving into our area is one of those areas we are watching, it isn’t expected to develop but does bring a greater chance for rain into our area. The other two areas are in the main development region as they have both moved off the coast of Africa in the last few days. These areas both have a low chance of development in the next 5 days as they continue to move west.
