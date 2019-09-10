First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers and storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with warm and humid conditions. Overnight temperatures took a while to cool off as we saw cloud cover lingering. We’re in a brief break from the cloud cover at the moment, but there are more clouds off shore slowly moving in. We’re warm this morning thanks to dewpoints remaining warm overnight. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and a few coastal showers are possible. That rain chance slowly increases during the afternoon as we do see a chance for an isolated shower or storm. These will be hit or miss during the afternoon. That means those of us not seeing the rain will get the heat. Air temperatures top out in the low 90s, but we’ll feel like the triple digits for the majority of the day. We’ve got dewpoints warming into the mid 70s during the afternoon yielding a heat index of 100-105! Be sure to use caution in the heat as it’s going to be another hot day out there.