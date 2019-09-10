FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better chance of rain Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -As expected, we saw more showers and storms Tuesday, these will come to an end by sunset. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s, however with the humidity it still felt like 100-104 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially near the coast.
Wednesday will be our best chance of rain as a disturbance moves westward across the Gulf, this will increase our rain chances to 40%. I do not expect a washout and many areas may not see rain but keep the umbrella handy throughout the day and use our weather app to track the rain. Temperatures will still be warm away from the rain with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s with heat indices near or just above the 100 degree mark.
Thursday and Friday will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, so low-end rain chance of 20% will remain in the forecast. As of right now I do not see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.
The weekend forecast is a bit more uncertain and may change the closer to the weekend we get. The reason for the uncertainty is an approaching tropical disturbance, this system is currently located north of Puerto Rico and will move westward across Florida by Friday then into the Gulf of Mexico. Where this system goes and how strong it may become is very uncertain. For now, it looks more likely that tropical development will be very slow, but a tropical depression could form and move toward the central Gulf coast by the end of the weekend.
I would not cancel outdoor plans for the weekend just yet but continue to monitor our forecast for updates. If this system develops and moves closer to our area we could see significantly more rain than the current forecast calls for. Once the forecast becomes more certain we will let you know, and it is worth noting that it is equally possible that nothing ever develops from this system. Even if nothing develops tropically there will likely be widespread rainfall near where it moves. So as always, we will continue to track this and will keep you updated. This is a good time to remind you to be mindful of “so-called forecasters” posting information on social media, unless that person is an actual meteorologist then you should ignore those misleading posts.
Way out in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Gabrielle as transitioned to a post-tropical system and poses no threat to anyone as it moves northeast across the Atlantic. We are also watching a couple of systems out in the Atlantic that may develop over the next 5 days, but so far none have shown signs of organizing. If these systems develop, they could ultimately pose a threat to land areas next week, but a lot can and will change between now and then…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
