Voter registration deadline approaching for gubernatorial primary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to register to vote in the October 12, 2019 Gubernatorial primary election is almost here.
The deadline to register in person or by mail is this Wednesday, September 11.
For those that are registering online the deadline is Saturday, September 21.
These are deadlines for citizens who have never reigstered to vote as well as any voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
You can register to vote online at www.geauxvote.com or in person at your parish’s Registrar of Voter’s Office.
Early voting for the Gubernatorial primary election will start on Saturday, September 28 and run through October 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will not be available on Sunday, September 29.
