SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 8, 2019.
Danielle Jacob, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child desertion.
Jontue Dewayne Fears, 36, Texas City, TX: Second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; careless operation.
Aaron Paul David, 30, Starks: Second offense domestic abuse.
Charles Ray Taylor, 33, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Martel Galvan, 38, Houston, TX: Hit and run; all drivers must secure license; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jesus Alejandro Loera, 31, Edinburg, TX: Possession of drug parpahernlaia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alex Cornell Douglas, 22, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; simple robbery.
Cedric Demond Herrmann, 33, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment; violations of protective orders.
Issha Sheneva Conway, 32, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks under $500.
Coby Dee Powell, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Channing Wayne Bryant, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace.
Bradley David Spell, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; switching license plate; vehicle approaching or entering intersection; no motor vehicle insurance.
Antwan Ellis Mosley, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jamesetta Kimble, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; instate detainer.
Chermaine Derkell Obrien Ozan, 49, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raymon Harrison, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Geremiah Fitzgerald Booker, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; use of an off-road vehicle on a public road or highway.
Matthew Aaron Calhoun, 37, Silsbee, TX: Out of state detainer.
Rhonda Sue Yanes, 60, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; monetary instrument abuse; obstruction of justice; contraband in a penal institution; traffic-control signals; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Alisha Rechelle Whited, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
