Saints take on the Houston Texans tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints will be taking on the Houston Texans for their 2019 season opener tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This will be Drew Brees’ first regular season game since the Saints’ NFC Championship Game loss back in January. Though Brees is getting older he remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and is easily a future Hall of Famer. Brees completed a career-best 74.4 percent of his passes last year for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns with only 5 inteceptions.
The Saints’ themselves have also been nearly unbeatable at home recently. In their last 18 home games the Saints are 15 - 3.
But tonight the Saints will just be focused on getting a win and breaking one of the strangest streaks in the NFL. If they do manage to beat the Texans it will be the first time since 2013 that they will have won a season opener.
When asked about the game Drew Brees said, “Listen, it’d be really important. It’d be nice to start out in the win column.”
Coach Sean Payton says, "“Obviously, two or three times in a row is one thing, but five is different.”
Kick-off is at 6:10 p.m. on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.