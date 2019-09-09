Russell Street bridge temporary closure

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Russell Street bridge, at 12th Street and Hillcrest Drive, will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, September 16, 2019.
Crews will be working to replace the north side approach to the bridge as well as making necessary repairs to the bridge itself, according to the city of Lake Charles.
Construction is expected to last approximately 40 days.
Traffic that needs to access the JF Kennedy Elementary School will need to use Hillcrest Drive as an alternative route while the bridge is under construction.
