McNeese is moving on from loss at OSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday afternoon coach Gilbert was quick to bury Saturday nights loss. He said after watching film of the Oklahoma State game their was obviously some mistakes and those mistakes have been identified.
“There’s some things that we did really well. There’s other things that we need to continue to work on and get better going into this week against Alcorn. That’s where you’re going to get a really good gage of our growth and where we sit going into next week, starting conference," head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "I’m excited about that and excited about getting these guys back out on the field tomorrow. Again, from a correctional stand point. There were some goods and some mistakes that were made. Some things we could have controlled and done better. But, we’re not spending a ton of time on it.”
The positives looking back at Saturday’s game are the Pokes were able to put up 225 total yards of offense in 3rd quarter, which marked the most points scored in a single quarter since the 2016 season. In addition to that, Bailey Rayborn totaled 7 punts that were downed inside the 20 yard line which created a school record for McNeese.
So, it wasn’t all negative on Saturday night. Coach Gilbert said he expects his team to grow from the positives moving forward.
