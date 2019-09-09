McNeese is moving on from loss at OSU

“There’s some things that we did really well. There’s other things that we need to continue to work on and get better going into this week against Alcorn. That’s where you’re going to get a really good gage of our growth and where we sit going into next week, starting conference," head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "I’m excited about that and excited about getting these guys back out on the field tomorrow. Again, from a correctional stand point. There were some goods and some mistakes that were made. Some things we could have controlled and done better. But, we’re not spending a ton of time on it.”