Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Northwestern St. Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the upcoming game in Tiger Stadium against Northwestern State University.
The Demons are currently 0-2 following a loss 33-7 to Midwestern State on Saturday.
The Tigers traveled to Texas over the weekend to take on the Longhorns in Austin. LSU exploded offensively in a tough fight against Texas, with a final score of 45-38.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns and 471 yards. He was 31-of-39 with one interception. Three LSU pass catchers finished with 100 yards receiving. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase snagged eight balls for 147 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. hauled in six catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the LSU rushing attack with 87 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 15 yards.
Michael Divinity had 10 total tackles and a sack to lead the Tiger defense. Jacoby Stevens added eight tackles and a sack.
After a big win in Texas the Tigers moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 Poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The No. 4 Tigers will take on the Demons in Death Valley at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
