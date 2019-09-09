LCCP at Leesville named week two TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live will be in Leesville for the first-ever meeting between Leesville and Lake Charles College Prep. The battle between the Wampus Cats and Blazers is the week two TDL Game of the Week.
LCCP is coming off an impressive win over Sulphur, 21-18. It’s the first-ever win over a Class 5A team in Blazer history. Quarterback Dillon Simon was impressive totaling 269 passing yards while scoring three touchdowns. The Blazer defense shined the brightest holding the Tors to just 193 total yards.
Leesville meanwhile played possibly the game of the year vs. Jennings. The Wampus Cats completed a 14-point comeback win by forcing overtime and eventually winning, 48-41. Quarterback Jacob Mount was key in the win, throwing the game-winning score to Noah Allain.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
