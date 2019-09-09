Lake Charles beach sweep

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Team Green will be hosting their annual Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot on the west side of the old Harrah’s parking garage for a pre-event meeting.
After the meeting volunteers will collect trash and record their collections with data cards from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a wrap-up event that will include comments from Mayor Nic Hunter, an awards presentation, and a light lunch for volunteers.
Anyone can participate as a volunteer, including school groups, youth groups, church groups, businesses, civic clubs, indviduals, or even friends and family.
For additional information or to register to volunteer, contact Rebecca Thibodeaux at 337-491-1481 or email her at rebecca.thibodeaux@cityoflc.us. You can also contact Alisa Stevens at 337-491-1465.
