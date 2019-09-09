Lake Charles beach sweep

Lake Charles beach sweep
Lake Charles Beach Sweep (Source: City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville | September 9, 2019 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:01 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Team Green will be hosting their annual Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot on the west side of the old Harrah’s parking garage for a pre-event meeting.

After the meeting volunteers will collect trash and record their collections with data cards from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a wrap-up event that will include comments from Mayor Nic Hunter, an awards presentation, and a light lunch for volunteers.

Lake Charles Beach Sweep
Lake Charles Beach Sweep (Source: City of Lake Charles)

Anyone can participate as a volunteer, including school groups, youth groups, church groups, businesses, civic clubs, indviduals, or even friends and family.

For additional information or to register to volunteer, contact Rebecca Thibodeaux at 337-491-1481 or email her at rebecca.thibodeaux@cityoflc.us. You can also contact Alisa Stevens at 337-491-1465.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.