Kinder 6th-grader serves as junior mascot during Saints vs. Texans pregame

September 9, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 5:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Singer sixth-grader is getting a rare view of the New Orleans Superdome - from the inside of a mascot’s uniform.

10-year-old Kaiden Richard won a chance to dress as Junior Gumbo tonight during the pregame of the Saints’ season opener with the Houston Texans.

As part of the Raising Cane’s 2019 Junior Gumbo Sweepstakes, Kaiden also won four tickets to the game and a jersey! Kaiden is the son of Clint and Jenee Richard, of Singer. His grandparents are Chuck and Regina Franks, of Singer; Larry and Becky Richard, of Oretta; and Jimmy and DeeDee Shrope, of Fields.

Congrats Kaiden and Geaux Saints!

