Jennings man accused of beating 13-year-old

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of beating a 13-year-old.
A 13-year-old boy was treated on Aug. 22 for injuries he allegedly received when he slipped and fell, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesperson for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
However, when he returned to get staples removed, he “told what really happened" - that he had been beaten, Ivey said.
Scott William Sonnier, 40, was arrested when he returned from working offshore.
Sonnier faces one count of cruelty to juveniles.
