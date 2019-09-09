First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern returns with afternoon pop-up shower and storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with clear skies once again! It’ll be a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll see that temperature steadily climb during the afternoon topping out in the low 90s today for a change. But, it isn’t going to feel any cooler as winds kick back up out of the south helping to keep the dewpoint in the very muggy range all day. This means during the afternoon we’ll still see a heat index between 100-103. Good news is we do have a very slight chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Models have been trending towards rain over the last few days and I am watching a small area of showers in the Gulf. Right now the current motion of storms will put that rain into southeast Texas instead of our area, but I’m not losing all hope just yet! With any amount of luck we could see some of those showers and maybe a few thunderstorms cross into southwest Louisiana bringing us some much needed rain and a quick afternoon cool down. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t bet on these showers and storms so it’ll be a good idea to keep watering that grass just before sunrise or close to sunset. This evening we’ll see sunset starting to creep up earlier on us now setting at 7:26 pm. We’ll start to see temperatures cooling off at this point falling into the mid 70s overnight.