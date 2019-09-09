First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern returns with afternoon pop-up shower and storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with clear skies once again! It’ll be a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll see that temperature steadily climb during the afternoon topping out in the low 90s today for a change. But, it isn’t going to feel any cooler as winds kick back up out of the south helping to keep the dewpoint in the very muggy range all day. This means during the afternoon we’ll still see a heat index between 100-103. Good news is we do have a very slight chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Models have been trending towards rain over the last few days and I am watching a small area of showers in the Gulf. Right now the current motion of storms will put that rain into southeast Texas instead of our area, but I’m not losing all hope just yet! With any amount of luck we could see some of those showers and maybe a few thunderstorms cross into southwest Louisiana bringing us some much needed rain and a quick afternoon cool down. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t bet on these showers and storms so it’ll be a good idea to keep watering that grass just before sunrise or close to sunset. This evening we’ll see sunset starting to creep up earlier on us now setting at 7:26 pm. We’ll start to see temperatures cooling off at this point falling into the mid 70s overnight.
Tuesday expect much of the same with warm and humid conditions for all of southern Louisiana. We’ll start off our day with temperatures in the mid 70s and dewpoints pretty close to that. Those humid conditions last all day meaning with air temperatures in the low 90s again will feel more like the the triple digits through the afternoon. We’ll see that same low chance for a hit or miss afternoon shower or storm, but I would say even lower than what I’m expecting today. So an afternoon cool down will be few and far between. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working in the sun.
Wednesday is looking like our best chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Chances of rain are still going to be hit or miss, but a better spread is expected. Even with a greater chance for rain we’re still going to see those temperatures in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Grab the umbrella just in case, but many of us will be able to avoid the rain during the day. Rain chances taper off close to sunset and we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Thursday rain chances drop back down to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Less cloud cover is expected Thursday with the lower rain chances and we’ll see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. This warmer trend continues into Friday with highs in the mid 90s and lingers into Saturday where I’m expecting much of the same afternoon temperatures. Rain chances all three days remain near 20% with a very isolated chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon.
Late next weekend we see a little better chance for rain, but overall no great chances for everyone seeing rain in the next 10 days.
Out in the tropics we are approaching peak season meaning that the tropics are going to remain active. We are still watching Tropical Storm Gabrielle which continues to remain a fish storm at this time not forecast to impact land. There are two other areas of interest both of which have a low chance of developing in the next 5 days! Let’s hope this trend continues with storms staying well away from the Gulf coast!
