Burrow, York named SEC Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and kicker Cade York were named SEC Players of the Week.
Burrow is the SEC Player of the Week on offense. He set career-highs for passing yards with 471 and completions with 31. He threw four touchdowns and had one interception. The 471 yards passing ranks No. 2 in school history and the 31 completions tie for No. 2 in school history.
Burrow led the Tigers to its first-ever win over a non-conference top 10 opponent on the road. LSU pulled off a 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas in Austin. The 45 points were the most scored by LSU against a top 10 opponent since a 48-7 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech in 2007.
York is the SEC Player of the Week on special teams. He made three field goals in the win over Texas. They were from 36, 33, and 40 yards. He also made all four extra-points. The true freshman has not missed a kick. He is 5-of-5 on field goals and 11-of-11 on extra-points so far this season.
LSU will host Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
