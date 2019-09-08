McNeese falls to Oklahoma State in Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK (KPLC) - The Pokes had trouble in all three phases on Saturday night. Offensively, McNeese remained scoreless until the third quarter when Cody Orgeron connected with D’Andre Hicks for the 16 yard score.
McNeese would see the scoreboard one last time with under 5:30 left to play. OSU’s Deondrick Glass fumbled and it was recovered by McNeese’s Marcus Foster and returned 32 yards for the score.
McNeese wasn’t able to get into a rhythm all game long falling to Oklahoma State, 56-14.
The Cowboys are now 0-6 against Big 12 opponents and remain winless against Power Five schools.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.