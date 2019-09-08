LSU moves up in both polls after big win over Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After No. 6 LSU came away with the victory Saturday night over No. 9 Texas, the Tigers have now moved up in both national polls.
LSU is now ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Texas moved down to No. 12 and No. 13 respectively.
1. Clemson (2-0)
2. Alabama (1-0)
3. Georgia (2-0)
4. LSU (2-0)
5. Oklahoma (2-0)
6. Ohio State (2-0)
7. Notre Dame (1-0)
8. Auburn (2-0)
9. Florida (1-0)
10. Michigan (1-0)
11. Utah (2-0)
12. Texas (1-1)
13. Penn State (2-0)
14. Wisconsin (2-0)
15. Oregon (1-1)
16. Texas A&M (1-0)
17. UCF (1-0)
18. Michigan State (1-0)
19. Iowa (1-0)
20. Washington State (2-0)
21. Maryland (1-0)
22. Boise State (2-0)
23. Washington (1-0)
24. USC (1-0)
25. Virginia (2-0)
__________
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia, 2-0
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. Auburn
10. Michigan
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Texas
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Central Florida
17. Oregon
18. Iowa
19. Michigan State
20. Washington State
21. Washington
22. Boise State
23. Mississippi State
24. USC
25. Maryland
