LSU explodes offensively in tough fight against Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - Both offenses were potent, but LSU’s was more explosive in the win over Texas Saturday night in Austin.
The No. 6 Tigers came away with the 45-38 victory over the No. 9 Longhorns.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns and 471 yards. He was 31-of-39 with one interception. Three LSU pass catchers finished with 100 yards receiving. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase snagged eight balls for 147 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. hauled in six catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.
LSU made it into the red zone on its opening drive but couldn’t punch it in and had to settle for a Cade York 36-yard field goal to take the 3-0 lead.
The LSU defense stopped Texas from scoring on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line, but on third down and 9, Burrow threw an interception that gave the Longhorns the ball on the 4-yard line. On fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, the Tiger defense again stepped up huge and kept Texas out of the end zone.
In the second quarter, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger hooked up with wide receiver Brennan Eagles for a 55-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns the 7-3 lead. LSU answered with a nice drive that went 75 yards in eight plays and ended with a 6-yard touchdown toss from Burrow to Justin Jefferson to put the Tigers up 10-7. Jefferson had two other catches on the drive and Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a carry that netted 24 yards.
LSU put together another good drive, but a big sack on third down by the Texas defense forced another field goal. York was good from 33 yards to extend the lead to 13-7. The LSU defense was able to respond in kind, as outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson sacked Ehlinger on third down to give the ball back to the Tiger offense with a little more than a minute before the end of the first half. Burrow took advantage of the possession. He needed just three plays to go 58 yards in :26. A 21-yard TD pass to Jefferson made it 20-7.
Burrow was 16-of-21 for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He did have the one interception. Ehlinger was 9-of-19 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jefferson finished the half with 6 receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. LSU had 298 total yards of offense in the first half. Texas had 178.
In the third quarter, Texas put together a 19-play drive that went 86 yards and ended in a two-yard touchdown run by Ehlinger to cut the Tiger lead to 20-14. The Longhorns ate up 7:17 worth of clock on the drive. Several LSU players went down with cramps during the drive. LSU settled for another York field goal on its next drive. He was good from 40 yards to make it 23-14.
Texas again went down on the LSU defense and found pay dirt. This time, it was a 7-play, 75-yard drive that only took about 2:30. Ehlinger found wide receiver Jake Smith in the end zone from 20 yards out to pull the Longhorns within two points at 23-21. On the first play of the fourth quarter, LSU responded to the Texas touchdown with its own score. Burrow found Terrace Marshall Jr. on a 26-yard pass to make it 30-21.
A few plays later, however, Texas countered with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to wide receiver Devin Duvernay to make it 30-28. LSU once again answered with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that was finished with a 12-yard touchdown run by Edwards-Helaire. That made it 37-28. Texas kicker Cameron Kicker made a 47-yard field goal to make it 37-31.
On third down and 17 with a little more than 2:30 to go, Burrow connected with Jefferson again. The junior broke a tackle and took it 61 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion made it 45-31. Texas scored another late touchdown.
Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to pass for more than 400 yards in a game since Rohan Davey did it in the 2001 Sugar Bowl.
