Former McNeese Cowboy Diontae Spencer signed to Denver Broncos 53-man roster

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football fans will get to see a familiar face on Monday Night Football’s late game when the Denver Broncos take on the Oakland Raiders, that’s because former Cowboy standout Diontae Spencer will be the deep man returning kicks and punts for the Broncos.
Spencer was acquired off waivers by Denver last Sunday, one day after being cut by the Pittsburg Steelers.
“I knew I was going to be cut by Pittsburgh but was told I was going to be signed to the practice squad if I cleared waivers,” said Spencer. “I was excited and expecting to remain a Steeler. I was already looking for a place to live.”
Things took a different turn that Sunday morning, however.
“I got to the facility early like I always do and went to the Assistant G.M.’s office to charge my phone,” he said. “I was doing my regular routine and waiting for the waivers to come out and was about to grab lunch when I got a call to meet in the G.M.’s office.”
It was there where Spencer was meeting with Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert.
“They told me I was now a Bronco,” said Spencer. “It was a shock. I could barely sleep.”
So instead of looking for a place to live in Pittsburgh, Spencer had to pack his bags that same day and head to Denver when he got a call from one of the all-time greats.
“John Elway called me up and said ‘Welcome to Denver’.”
Spencer arrived in Denver later that Sunday night and went right to work in a fast-paced mode to learn the offense.
“They’re easing me into it,” he said. “There are certain things I have to learn. But everybody has been very welcoming and great. They’ve really made me feel like I’m at home.”
When asked about making his NFL debut on Monday Night Football, the excitement in Spencer’s voice was evident.
“I grew up watching Monday Night Football,” he said. “To be a part of that, it’s going to be amazing.”
The New Iberia native and All-Southland Conference returner, will wear No. 11 for his new team and will also be involved in the offense as a wide receiver.
Monday night’s game at Oakland carries a 9:20 CDT kick-off time as the game will broadcast nationally on ESPN.
