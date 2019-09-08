FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as hot the next few days, but it will be more humid…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have finally broken the hot and dry weather pattern, although you may not have noticed much of a change today. The difference today was southerly winds kept the humidity higher which in turn held the temperatures about 5 degrees cooler especially south of I-10. Tonight will be no different than the past several night with lows by Monday morning only reaching the mid 70s under clear skies.
Monday and Tuesday will be more humid thanks to southerly winds, but that will keep the afternoon highs in the lower 90s as opposed to the upper 90s of last week! Now don’t get too excited because the higher humidity will make it feel just as hot with heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range! The other bit of good news involves rain chances, with the extra moisture a few very isolated afternoon showers or storms will be possible. Overall the chance of rain is only 20%, but a few locations may see some cooling relief in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be our best chance of rain as a disturbance moves westward across the Gulf, this will increase our rain chances to 40% by Wednesday. I do not expect a washout and many areas may not see rain, but this will be our first chance of seeing rain in a while! Temperatures will still be warm away from the rain with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s with heat indices near or just above the 100 degree mark.
Thursday through next week will see the disturbance weaken and move away, then we will remain in a warm but humid weather pattern. This will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, so low-end rain chance of 20% will remain in the forecast. As of right now I do not see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.
The upcoming weekend will be warm and humid with a low chance of rain. Meaning, if you have outdoor plans rain will likely not be a major concern. Continue to monitor our forecast through the week though in case anything changes.
The tropics are quiet at least near Southwest Louisiana with NO signs of anything that may threaten the Gulf of Mexico at least through the end of the week. Way out in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Gabrielle poses no threat to anyone as it moves northward. We are also watching a system way out near Africa that may develop this week, but so far it has not shown signs of organizing. If this system develops it could ultimately pose a threat to land areas next weekend into next week, but a lot can and will change between now and then…
You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.