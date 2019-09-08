FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as hot the next few days, but it will be more humid…

The tropics are quiet at least near Southwest Louisiana with NO signs of anything that may threaten the Gulf of Mexico at least through the end of the week. Way out in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Gabrielle poses no threat to anyone as it moves northward. We are also watching a system way out near Africa that may develop this week, but so far it has not shown signs of organizing. If this system develops it could ultimately pose a threat to land areas next weekend into next week, but a lot can and will change between now and then…