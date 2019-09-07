What caused black water in Contraband Bayou?

“The Cactus Drive Lift Station, (AKA Sunset LS) was vandalized on or about September 3, 2019. The power shut off caused the station to overflow into the nearby bayou. Employees of the City of Lake Charles Wastewater Division located the issue and corrected it within hours of the shut-off. On September 4, 2019 City officials met with DEQ officials onsite and DEQ asked that the City run fire hydrants in the area to help the bayou and sanitize the lift station area. Significant progress has been made in restoring the bayou to its natural condition and the City is working with Entergy to ensure that their equipment is properly secured to prevent future incidents.”