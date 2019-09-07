What caused black water in Contraband Bayou?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some Lake Charles residents living near Contraband Bayou may have seen black-looking water earlier this week.
Katie Harrington, Public Information Officer for the City of Lake Charles, sent 7News the following statement:
“The Cactus Drive Lift Station, (AKA Sunset LS) was vandalized on or about September 3, 2019. The power shut off caused the station to overflow into the nearby bayou. Employees of the City of Lake Charles Wastewater Division located the issue and corrected it within hours of the shut-off. On September 4, 2019 City officials met with DEQ officials onsite and DEQ asked that the City run fire hydrants in the area to help the bayou and sanitize the lift station area. Significant progress has been made in restoring the bayou to its natural condition and the City is working with Entergy to ensure that their equipment is properly secured to prevent future incidents.”
Environmental scientist Kevin Natali says the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality received a complaint regarding the bayou around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning about a fish kill.
Natali confirms that when the power to the wastewater lift station was shut off, wastewater and sewage overflowed and leaked into the bayou. He says nothing solid leaked into the bayou.
“With the wastewater that went in, it’s got a high organic load and the bacteria wants to break down that organic matter.” Natali said using the potable water system through the fire hydrants helped break down what leaked into the water.
As of Friday the water looked to be back to normal.
