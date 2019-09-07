Southern starts hot and keeps it close for a while in loss to Memphis

Before halftime, Southern kicker Martel Fontenot was true from 34 yards out to put it back to a one-possession game at 27-17. However, the Tigers responded with a quick drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal to make it 27-17 at the half. Southern totaled 243 yards on offense in the first half to 230 by Memphis. The Jags picked up 157 yards on the ground, while the Tigers had 163 yards through the air. The Jags also led the time of possession in the first half with 22:25.