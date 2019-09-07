Sheriff’s Office identifies victim found behind Gerstner Memorial shopping center

Body found behind shopping center on Gerstner Memorial (Source: KPLC)
September 7, 2019 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 1:04 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have identified the body found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard Thursday.

Tracy R. Byrne, 40, was found behind a dumpster in the back of the shopping center that houses Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Citi Trends and Family Dollar. Byrne’s death is being treated as a homicide. Byrne was homeless, but is not a native of Lake Charles, according to information from Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Another homeless person, Lorenzo Shaun Green, 36, has been arrested in Byrne’s death. Green was booked on one count of second-degree murder. He also faces four counts of contempt of court, according to Calcasieu Correctional Center records.

The Calcasieu Coroner will determine the cause of death.

Lorenzo Green is being booked on one count of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Boulevard Thursday. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

