McNeese takes on Oklahoma State tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys will be taking on Oklahoma State tonight in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
McNeese is riding hot off their 34 - 28 win last weekend against Southern University.
However Oklahoma State will also be rolling in to their home turf with a win under their belt after they kicked off their season with a 52 - 36 win over Oregon State.
Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m. tonight.
You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen to it on 92.9 FM The Lake.
