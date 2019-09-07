LSU takes on University of Texas tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Tigers are in Austin, Texas and will be taking on the Texas Longhorns tonight.
LSU is coming of a stellar 55 - 3 win over Georgia Southern last weekend with their defense shaping up to be one of the nation’s best.
And while the Longhorns are the underdogs going in to this match they will certainly be looking to make a statement about their own defense having scored a 45 - 14 win over LA Tech last weekend.
You can watch the game tonight on ABC or listen to it on 97.9 FM.
